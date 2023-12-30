Prison officers urged to be vigilant during the yuletide 

Accra, Dec. 30, GNA – Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, Director-General of Prisons, has urged officers of the Prisons Services to continue to remain vigilant and extra alert during the festive season.

“Let us be mindful of our personal security and that of our families during these periods,” he said.

The Director-General in a Christmas message said: “May the joy of this festive season renew our commitment to working together to achieve our goal”.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to all officers for the exemplary humanity shown, and the display of unmeasured fortitude and diligence in executing their duties.

He said though the year had been challenging, they had proven to be resilient and discharged their duties diligently.

During the Christmas period, the Director-General held a party for children around Local Prison Community and fed the inmates of the facility.

It is an annual event to celebrate the season outside Accra with officers and their children.

A total of 200 children were fed and treated to good music.

Prizes were awarded to winners and runners-up of various competitions, including musical chairs, bottle filling, apple hunt, spelling, and dancing.

GNA

