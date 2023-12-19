Prices of Livestock goes up ahead of Christmas

By Enoch Siaw Ntiamoah

Kasoa (C/R), Dec 18, GNA – With few days to the celebration of Christmas, many residents in Kasoa have complained bitterly about the sudden rise of prices of livestock in the markets.

The economic conditions in the country, had affected the pockets of many residents who said it would be difficult buying such animals for the festive celebration.

A visit to the Kasoa new market, the Adade market and other markets revealed that the prices of livestock such as cow, Sheep, Goat, and fowls had increased by more than 40 per cent compared to last year.

A goat which was sold from Ghc500 to Ghc1000 now sells at Ghc1000 to Ghc1,500. Sheep is now Ghc 1500 and above from Ghc1000.

Prices of Cow have moved from Ghc5000 to 7000 and above. Fowls which were sold from Ghc80.00 is now from Ghc150 and more depending on the size.

Despite the complains, some people said they were organising some cash to buy at least one livestock for the celebration.

Sheep, goat, cow, and fowls are widely used by many people during the celebration of Christmas festivities.

Christmas is an annual festival which is celebrated by Christians to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The festival is observed in December as a religious and cultural celebration by a billion of people around the world.

The celebration serves as a public holiday in many countries and is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians.

GNA

