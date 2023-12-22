President Akufo-Addo honours Dr Kate-Quartey-Papafio

Accra, Dec 22, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has honored Dr. Mrs. Kate Quartey – Papafio, Chief Executive Officer of Reroy Cables Ghana Limited for demonstrating excellence in leadership, business and entrepreneurship and support for youth development in Africa.

Dr. Mrs. Kate Quartey – Papafio, was presented with the Legacy & GADIA State Award 2023 at an event, attended by top CEOs and high-profile personalities at the Office of the President.

She is a businesswoman who has made a mark in the cable manufacturing business in Ghana and the entire African Sub region and has transcended societal boundaries and captured a dream meant for men.

She started Reroy Cables about 27 years ago as a distribution company, but by dint of hard work and tenacity she ventured into the manufacturing business of high-quality cables and conductors for domestic and industrial use.

Reroy Cables gave birth to other four engineering entities; Reroy Power, Reroy Metal, Reroy Energy and Reroy Infrastructure, all operating under the patronage of Reroy Group, creating job opportunities and training and contributing to socio-economic capital of Sub-Sahara Africa.

As a major player in the production and distribution of power cables, conductors, provision of electrical power distribution system and strategic contract services to the electricity sector, its business is also linked to the electricity distribution and transmission.

Reroy has expanded its manufacturing capabilities in Ghana to optimize its global business portfolio, and exploring other geographic deployments and business ventures across Sub region.

Over the last two decades, she has led Reroy to build a brand, which has now become synonymous with our core values of excellence, integrity and continuous improvement.

In view of the increasing complexity and dynamic nature of current challenges facing many of the world’s economies, she has led Reroy to focus part of their investments on the development of specialized human resource and technological base.

Apart from the above, she also received awards from the Commissioner on Women and Children, Commonwealth Business Council, European Business, Lionesses of Africa, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Real Estate Developers

Association, Ghana Electrical Dealers Association, Fellow at the Ghana Institution of Engineers and Hall of fame member Ghana Entrepreneurs Foundation

She was on 18th October 2014 crowned the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Marketing woman of the year 2013 and on 12th December adjudged winner in the Entrepreneurship category at the maiden edition of the Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah African Genius Award.

Reroy Cables Limited was adjudged the Manufacturing Company of the year 2014 at the National Marketing awards organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana.

Other achievements include Ernst & Young West Africa Entrepreneur of the Year Award, 2013; Africa’s most influential Women in business & government Awards 2013; CEO Communications Limited, South Africa and Silver Award; 3rd Ghana-Africa Business Awards 2008.

Kate was a panel member at the 2015 Global African Investment Summit, UK. European Business Assembly recently adjudged her as the Best Manager.

At the same ceremony her company Reroy Cables Ltd was named the Best Enterprise.

GNA

