PR Unit of Lands Ministry wins multiple awards at 2023 PROs Awards 

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – Personnel of the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Friday night won multiple awards at the prestigious Government Public Relations Excellence (GOPREX) Awards.

The awards ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Information, witnessed the PR Units of the Lands Ministry being recognised and honoured for their outstanding achievements during the year under review.

Amid tough competition across 11 categories, the Lands Ministry’s PR Unit emerged triumphant, securing an impressive four awards.

Mr Abraham Otabil, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, took home the 1st Runner-Up for Best PRO of the Year. Simultaneously, his dedicated Assistant PRO, Madam Michelle Fafa Agbenorto, received the Best Assistant PRO of the Year.

Additionally, the Ministry proudly received the accolade for the Best Bonsu PR Unit of the Year for second consecutive time.

The crowning moment came when Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Ministry’s Chief Director was recognised and awarded the Most PR-Friendly Chief Director of the Year.

Prof. Agbesinyale was acknowledged for his remarkable contribution to the Ministry’s stellar performance this year.

Also, the outstanding achievements of Mr. Otabil and Ms Fafa Agbenorto were lauded for their unwavering commitment and exceptional dedication during the year under assessment.

Their commendable efforts in utilising the Bonsu platform for digitised report entries, coupled with their significant contributions to the Ministry’s performance assessment under Prof. Agbesinyale’s leadership, earned them well-deserved accolades.

Mrs Ethel Cudjoe Amissah, the Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD), Information Ministry, in her remarks, commended the PROs for their remarkable efforts in enhancing the Government’s Public Relations apparatus.

She highlighted a significant surge in overall performance and commended the PROs for their resilience and playing a pivotal role in government’s communication.

Mrs Amissah was hopeful that greater accomplishments by the PR Units of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would be witnessed in the coming years.

She emphasised the need for PROs to share more compelling narratives, recognising the challenges they face and thus, assured the Ministry’s continuous support.

She urged the PROs to equip themselves with knowledge on combating misinformation and disinformation, especially in the 2024 General Election, to safeguard the nation from potential mayhem.

Mr. David Owusu Amoah, the Acting Director of the Information Services Department, in his remarks encouraged the PROs to actively contribute to the success of their institutions and the nation.

He emphasised the importance of not only promoting their respective Ministries but also highlighting their own capabilities, saying, “If you don’t sell yourself well, how do you sell your organization?”

The ceremony also honoured outstanding achievers in various categories, including the Ministry of Information for Most Active social media PR of the Year 2023, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for Regional PRO of the Year, Ministry of Health for Best Media Engagement Ministry of the Year, and individual distinctions for exemplary PR assistance and performance.

The ceremony was attended by some organisations that sponsored the awards, including the Volta River Authority, the Ghana Revenue Authority, Stratcom Africa, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

GNA

