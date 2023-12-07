Politics Electorates Call

Electorates urged to vote for visionary and effective representatives for Assemblies

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Dec. 7, GNA – Mr Acquaye Pratt, a Social Commentator in Effutu Municipality, has called on voters to be vigilant and vote for competent, seriously minded persons, who could do the work diligently as their representatives at the various Assemblies.

Mr Pratt made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Winneba.

He stated that it was about time the electorates voted for Assembly Members with exceptional visionary leadership skills and qualities, including patience, tolerance and effective ideas.

He said such a person must be able to identify problems in the vicinity and solve them and be prepared to serve the people in the area for the next four years.

Hence the need for all voters not to allow the contestants in the forthcoming assembly election to use, monies, tribal sentiments or politics to influence their decision.

Mr Pratt cautioned the entire populace against allowing the quest for political power for their preferred party or candidate to be the source of tension in the country, particularly, urging the youth to resist attempts to be manipulated by politicians.

The youth, he indicated, must refuse moving with persons who would incite them to cause confusion and eschew utterances likely to trigger confusion and conflict, adding that they must work tirelessly towards ensuring that peace of the country was sustained.

He said irrespective of religious, ethnic and political backgrounds, there was the need to uphold the principles of peace and cohesion to forge ahead as one people to make Ghana a total place of choice.

GNA

