NHIA Staff urged to sensitise public on “MYNHIS APP”

Koforidua, Dec. 7, GNA – Mr Oswald Essuah Mensah, Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has called on the staff to educate the public on the importance of “MYNHIS APP,” a mobile application.

“MYNHIS APP” is a mobile application for registration and renewal of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) free from the stress of joining queue at any NHIA office.

He said the “MYNHIS APP Storm” was to help staff reach out to various departments, homes, shops and markets to sensitise the large populace on the need to be enrolled on the scheme and the use of the App.

Mr Mensah was speaking at a float organised by the Eastern Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the NHIS on the theme: “Health Heroes: 20 years strong”.

NHIS package provides coverage for approximately 95 per cent of the most common causes of illness in Ghana, and includes in-patient and out-patient care, comprehensive maternity care, diagnostic testing, generic medicines and emergency care.

The Director of Corporate Affairs said about 17.2 million people were active on the insurance scheme out of the expected number of 25 million.

He said it was the desire of the Authority to achieve universal health coverage explaining that “NHIA will ensure it doesn’t leave anyone behind in the scheme.”

Mr Harry Thompson Baffour, the Eastern Regional Operations Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority, urged the public to get themselves enrolled onto the NHIS to reduce financial barriers towards accessing health care in Ghana.

