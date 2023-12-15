Police recruit arrested with fake KNUST certificate

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Dec.15, GNA – A police recruit at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu, has been arrested for allegedly using a fake Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) certificate.

Suspect Sadam Sumaila was arrested when he went to demand a rightful placement after he was given a constable rank.

A news brief by the Ghana Police Service received by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said he was assisting investigations.

It said the suspect, who had been under training since October 2023, presented a forged degree certificate claiming to be issued by KNUST.

The brief said he had gone to the PPSTS’ administration to complain that he provided a degree certificate but was put in constable category and requested for same to be corrected.

The administration later detected the certificate was fake and arrested him.

