Passion for Needy donates to elderly in Tsokpoli community 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Dec.16, GNA – Passion for Needy, a charitable organisation, has donated assorted items to the elderly people at Tsokpoli in the Greater Accra Region.

The items include rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, mineral water, biscuits, drinks, a scarf, six yards of cloth, and an amount of GHC100 each for the beneficiaries.

Mrs Janet Torgbor El- Aschkar, Chairperson, Passion for Needy, said the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the elderly people in the community during the Yuletide.

“We believe a lot of our elderly people are facing economic challenges, and our “widow’s mite” can help make a difference in their lives, especially during this Christmas,” she said.

The donation was under the supervision of Prophetess Evelyn Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations and also to keep the legacy of the founder of the church, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Mrs El- Aschkar commended the elderly for contributing to the development of the country.

“We can tap into their wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to enrich us for the future,” she said.

She said the NGO would continue to support the government’s efforts to alleviate poverty in the country.

Since its inception in 2009, the NGO has provided support to various communities, which include part of the coastal communities in the Greater Accra Region, Pra Ewusi Community in the Central Region, Adeiso in the Eastern Region, Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region, and Krisan Refugee Camp in the Western Region.

The NGO has also supported privately owned charitable organisations, including Teshie and Nugua Children’s Homes, Christ Faith Forster Home, Street Academy, the YOA Foundation, the Islamic Research Institute, and the Human Compassion Organisation, for their efforts in poverty alleviation.

Mr Musah Opeor, a beneficiary, thanked the NGO for the donation and prayed for the success of the organisation.

