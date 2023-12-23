Over 35,000 fans attend Bhim Concert at Accra Sports Stadium

By Simon Asare/ James Amoh Jnr

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – The Accra Sports Stadium was nearly filled to its rafters as more than 35,000 fans graced the Bhim Concert-5th Dimension homecoming edition on Friday, December 22, 2023.

The 40,000-capacity stadium came alive with ecstatic performances from some of the finest artistes in Ghana as well as Jamaica in a concert that lasted over 10 hours.

It was never a dull moment with Bhim Nation fans, especially when their hero stepped on stage to deliver an astounding live band performance.

The fans also showed massive love to Jamaican artistes 10TIK and Jahmiel whose presence on stage brought some memorable and inspirational moments for some fans.

The energy in the crowd throughout the concert was relentless as they chanted loudly their favourite songs from most of the artists that performed on the night.

Aside from Stonebwoy, Jahmiel, and 10TIK, some other top performers on the night included Epixode, Larusso, Ras Kuuku, Kofi Kinaata, Sefa, Mr Drew, Pappy Kojo, and Guru.

