Bhim Concert: Stonebwoy affirms ‘overlord’ of Ghana’s dancehall music with ruthless performance

By Simon Asare/ James Amoh Jnr

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – It was a flawless stage craft masterpiece from Stonebwoy as he rocked the Accra Sports Stadium with the Bhim Concert-5th Dimension homecoming edition.

With over 35,000 patrons gathered at the nation’s Wembley, Stonebwoy dazzled fans with a ruthless live band performance for over an hour.

The highly anticipated concert lived up to the billing, especially after popular Jamaican artistes 10TIK and Jahmiel wow fans with some energetic performances.

Stonebwoy made a sublime entrance to the stage rocking in his shining Black outfit as the lighters went up and firecrackers blew from every corner of the stadium.

It was a calm performance from Stonebwoy at the start as he engaged fans with some of the songs on his ‘5th Dimension” album, including “Mandozi”, “Therapy”, “Far Away,” and “Into the Future,” among others.

Stonebwoy’s second cameo on stage was lit as he performed some of the ever-banging hit songs, including “Activate,” “Putuu,” “Top Skanka,” and “Nominate,” among others.

Jamaican artiste 10TIK joined Stonebwoy to perform their hit song “Vibes of the Night”, with the crowd cheering them up.

The best was indeed reserved for the last, as Jahmiel delivered an inspirational performance that sent fans into an awe-inspiring moment.

Jahmiel, known for his inspirational songs, delivered some of the worldwide hits “Mother Nature”, “Winning”, “Strongest Soldier,” and “Story of My Life,” among others.

The night also witnessed some memorable performances from the likes of Epixode, Kofi Kinaata, Ras Kuuku, Pappy Kojo, Sefa, Mr Drew, Larusso, and a host of others.

GNA

