Old Tafo NCCE engages National Service Personnel in District Level Elections 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Dec. 15, GNA-The Old Tafo Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has engaged National Service Personnel in the Municipality as part of efforts to whip up interest in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs).

The engagement was to encourage the personnel to actively participate in the impending local elections which is the foundation of the country’s governance system.

It formed part of public engagements by the Commission to increase turnout in the election scheduled for December 19, this year.

The DLE since 1988 has suffered low turnouts compared to national elections despite being critical to Ghana’s democratic dispensation.

It is against this background that the Commission has been scaling up public education on the importance of the election and why citizens must show keen interest in who becomes their representatives in various assemblies.

Mr. Suraka Saani, the Municipal NCCE Director, said Ghana’s democratic system relied on the active participation of informed and responsible citizens and emphasised their crucial role in shaping the destinies of assemblies.

“The leaders we elect will be the stewards of our community, making decisions that impact our daily lives, the well-being of our families, and the prosperity of our municipal/district as a whole,” he pointed out.

He said it was imperative, therefore, that citizens approached the electoral process with a sense of responsibility and understanding.

He encouraged the personnel to take the time to attend local debates, read about candidates and their positions, and question them on issues that mattered most to them, adding that, a well-informed electorate was the bedrock of a thriving democracy.

“I urge every one of you to exercise your right to vote.

This is not just a right but a privilege that many around the world still strive for,” Mr Saani emphasised.

He also took participants through what to do and what to avoid as voters on Election Day to strengthen the electoral processes.

GNA

