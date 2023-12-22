NRSA urged to safeguard the TransportGhanaProject against potential cybersecurity threats

Accra, Dec 22, GNA-Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, has urged the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to safeguard the TransportGhana Project against potential cybersecurity threats.

He said although the success of its efforts to digitise the transportation sector was commendable, the Authority must approach the digitization agenda with caution by implementing the required data protection tools.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of the TransportGhana project, a digital system being introduced by the Authority in Accra.

The data protection tools, he said, would prevent any potential cybersecurity and privacy breaches

when motorists and passengers access the digitised services.

“Though the benefits of the project are numerous and far-reaching, we must approach the project with a strong focus on safety, security, and the ethical use of technology,” he added.

Mr Asiamah urged the NRSA and its partners to ensure that systems were updated to withstand the test of time.

“We must safeguard against potential cybersecurity threats and ensure that the data and privacy of individuals and operators are protected,’’ he said.

He said the success of the digitization efforts in the transportation sector depended on the active involvement of all transport operators and stakeholders.

He called for stronger collaboration and partnerships to realise the full potential of the digitization efforts to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable transport system.

The Transport Ghana Initiative, led by the NRSA, is the name assigned to the transformation of commercial road transport services from manual to technology. In other words, automation, or digitization, of commercial road transport.

TransportGhana aligns Ghana’s road safety management with the government’s policy to digitise all sectors of the national economy.

The initiative also aims at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of commercial road transport services in the country to minimise related road casualties by at least 50 per cent by the year 2030.

Mr David Osafo Adonteng, the Acting Director-General for NRSA, said the TransportGhanaproject was the fulfilment of the government’s commitment to digitising the economy.

The key features of Transport Ghana include the e-passenger manifest, e-vehicle tracking, citizen safety reporting, road safety watch, and departure control.

The Director-General said through the provision of personal data on the e-passenger feature, identification of accident victims would be much easier.

“Other features, including citizen safety reporting and a road safety watch, could prevent road crashes as passengers are allowed to report any careless or reckless driving behaviour of motorist,” he said.

Mr. Nana Akomea, Managing Director, State Transport Company Limited (STC), said the project was consistent with the Company’s effort to digitise its operations.

He assured the minister and all the people at the gathering that his outfit would fully utilise the project.

