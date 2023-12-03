NPP Primary: Ekow Ewusi wins Cape Coast North 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec 3, GNA – Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, a former Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has won the party’s parliamentary primary in Cape Coast North.

He won decisively with 348 votes while his closest contender, Mr Lawrence Ampiah, polled 230.

Madam Barbara Eyisi, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, managed only 24 votes of the 604 valid votes cast.

There were two rejected ballots.

The election of Mr Ewusi officially puts him in the ring with Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, the current National Democratic Congress MP for Cape Coast North, a contest that promises lots of excitement.

