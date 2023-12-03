Christians encouraged to use spiritual gifts to build the Church 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec 3, GNA – Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the Executive Council, Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christians to use their spiritual gifts to build the Church of God.

He said Jesus Christ, after his resurrection, gave spiritual gifts to the apostles, prophets, evangelists, teachers and pastors to equip them to effectively undertake ministering and build the Church on a strong foundation.

Apostle Mensah said this in a homily to climax the 33rd General Council Meeting of the GCCI Ghana at Adenta in Accra on the theme: “Structuring to Deliver the GCCI Mandate”.

The four-day meeting, which ended on Sunday, was attended by 160 participants, comprising GCCI pastors and their spouses, Board of Trustees, presiding elders and presbyters.

He reiterated that the Church of God was a goal driven one, the reason structure was important, adding that no Christian denomination had the monopoly over the goal of the Church.

He said the spiritual maturity of church members was very important to God, hence the need for every church to ensure that the five-fold ministry gifts were in place and working.

However, every church member had to play his or her part for the Church to grow.

Apostle Samuel Vincent Ansah, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of GCCI, lauded the pastors for their sacrifices and commitment towards advancing the Kingdom of God.

The GCCI was founded on 1st April 1991, on the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

The Church has since been established in other countries such as Togo, Benin, Mali, the Ivory Coast and Gabon.

The founding fathers include apostles Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, Joseph Kwabena Antwi, and Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah.

The rest are apostles Richard Kwami Adanu, Komla Ebenezer Hagan, and Derrick Sarpong.

