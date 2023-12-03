Agona East NPP elects Hannah Asamoah as Parliamentary Candidate 

By James Esuon, GNA

Nsaba (C/R), Dec 3, GNA – Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the Agona East Constituency Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been elected as parliamentary candidate to contest the 2024 election.

She polled 396 of the 657 total valid votes cast to defeat Mr Prince Yaw Essah, First Vice Chairman of the constituency, who obtained 259 votes.

The incident-free parliamentary primary was supervised by Mrs Patience Shebrah, the Agona East Director of the Electoral Commission.

Addressing the media after the declaration of the results, Mrs Asamoah expressed gratitude to the entire delegates for the confidence and trust reposed in her.

She said her overwhelming victory shall translate into hard work and team spirit to recapture the seat in the December 7, 2024 polls.

The candidate-elect made an appeal to the defeated candidate and his supporters to get on board for a united front to help achieve the party’s objectives.

She called for peace and reconciliation among the rank and file, without which it would be difficult to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with a big margin.

Mrs Asamoah would contest with the NDC Member of Parliament for Agona East, Mrs Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer, in next year’s elections.

