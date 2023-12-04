Norsaac, OXFAM organise dialogue with Chiefs of Sagnarigu on SGBV

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Sagnarigu (N/R), Dec 04, GNA – Religious bodies, traditional authorities and opinion leaders have been entreated to collectively establish community byelaws that deter perpetrators of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) to ensure safe space for all.

Mr Mahmud Osman, Sagnarigu Municipal Coordinating Director, who made the call, also urged them not to shield offenders or perpetrators of SGBV but to allow the laws to work to the fullest to appropriately sanction them and ensure justice for survivors.

Mr Osman, who was speaking at a dialogue with chiefs on SGBV at Sagnarigu as part of activities to mark the 16 Days of Activism Campaign against SGBV, said a collective effort involving various stakeholders, including state institutions, NGOs, educational institutions, and community leaders was pivotal in eradicating SGBV.

The event, attended by Chiefs and Elders of the Sagnarigu Traditional Area, representatives of state agencies and NGOs, students and members of the public, was organised by Norsaac, a civil society organisation, with support from OXFAM in Ghana as part of efforts in pushing for a collective action to end SGBV.

It was on the theme: “Mapping out support systems and sustainable measures to eradicate SGBV and transform gender norms”.

There was drama performance on key messages of negative social gender norms and the need for a shift from those norms.

Mr Osman expressed the need for all stakeholders to create a safe and inclusive environment that fostered the growth and development of every individual regardless of gender, adding “Let us craft actionable strategies, reinforce support structures, and amplify our voices against SGBV.”

He said the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, through its Gender Desk and Social Welfare and Community Development Department with support help from Norsaac, had established Gender Model Families and community gender support networking committees at Kpene, Ngarun, Tampene Kukuo, Nangbayapala, and Nangbayakura communities to help address SGBV.

He added that the Assembly had also created child protection committees in 30 communities and provided training on gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health education to community champions at Sanga, Garizegu, and Shigu communities.

Madam Bushira Alhassan, Acting Northern Regional Director, Department of Gender, explained issues of SGBV and urged survivors and those, who witnessed such acts against others, to report them to appropriate quarters for justice for survivors.

Sagnarigu Gundaanaa Fuseini Mohammed, an Elder at the Palace of the Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu, who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs and Elders of the Palace, said those, who thought that they could seek refuge at Chiefs’ Palaces after perpetrating SGBV should reconsider their positions because the Chiefs would not encourage such acts.

He assured the participants that the Chiefs would share the message with their subjects to help in the fight against SGBV in the communities.

Thelma Akyere Hayford, Gender Advisor and Specialist at OXFAM in Ghana, appealed to the Chiefs to support the sustained gains of women empowerment in the communities.

