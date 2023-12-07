Nigerian President wants probe into Kaduna village bombing

Abuja, Dec. 7, (GNA) – Nigerian authorities has confirmed that a military airstrike that was intended for militants, hit the Tudun village in Kaduna, killing dozens of villagers.

“President Bola Tinubu described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives,” the presidency said in a statement adding that Tinubu has ordered a thorough investigation into the military drone attack.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) issued its first official statement, expressing deep regret for the loss of innocent lives. Director of Defence Information Major General Edward Buba said militants have developed the strategy of deliberately embedding in rural communities to avoid military strikes.

This wasn’t the first time this year that a military airstrike killed civilians in Nigeria. In January 2023, an airstrike hit a small settlement in Nasarawa state near Abuja, killing 39 people and injuring six others. Human Rights Watch recently criticised Nigerian authorities for providing limited information and no justice for civilians killed and injured in the airstrike.

GNA

