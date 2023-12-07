Bibiani Gold Stars appoint Frimpong Manso as head coach 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 07, GNA – Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars has appointed Frimpng Manso as their Head Coach.



This comes after the dismissal of Michael Osei, who was initially asked to proceed on leave following a poor run of results in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



But Bibiani Gold Stars, in a statement, have thanked Michael Osei for his services, wishing him well in his endeavours.



They also welcomed Frimpong Manso, who was recently relieved of his head coach duties at Bofoakwa Tano.



Frimpong Manso would be seeking to get Bibiani Gold Stars out of the relegation zone, as they are currently third from bottom with 12 points.



Bibiani Gold Stars will not be in action this weekend as the fixture against Dreams FC has been postponed due to the latter’s involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Frimpong Manso’s first game would be at home against FC Samartex 1996 on matchday 15 at Duns Park.

