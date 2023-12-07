Over 50 communities in Ofinso North District to benefit from social infrastructure

By Jerry Azanduna,

Akumadan (Ash/R), Dec. 7, GNA-A total of 58 communities in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region are to receive livelihood empowerment amenities to improve living conditions of the people and to empower socio-economic activities in the area.

The 58 communities would benefit from educational infrastructure and logistics, quality health delivery, electricity and good accessible road network to help improve the local economy as well as empower the livelihood conditions of the people, among other things in the area.

Mr. Augustine Collins Ntim, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, disclosed this at a community engagement with some community members across the constituency and expressed concern of the suffering of the rural folks, saying he was poised to elevate the communities to the urban status for a better social life.

Mr. Ntim said the area would again enjoy the installation of 3.7 million electrification system project in all the communities and all the roads would be rehabilitated for easy transportation of goods and services from the communities to the urban centres.

He said for communities such as Bosomponso and Mpaepam plans were far advanced for an electrification project and to have advance roads so that the people could have access to quality education and health.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, said that he was working tirelessly to ensure the area developed fastest within the next five years.

He said he had so far instituted about five Senior High Schools, one College of Education and a University to foster quality education from the Basic to the Tertiary level.

Mr. Ntim cut sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Bosomponso community and donated roofing sheets for Mpaepam Kindergarten for better educational infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning at the basic level in the area.

He inspected some of the educational infrastructure, including the dormitories and water supply system, which was under construction at the Wiafi Akenten Presbyterian Senior High School at Akumadan to ensure completion on time.

The MP urged teachers in the area to be committed towards the realization of quality education for the needed human resources to help develop the Offinso North area.

He further assured the teachers of a post-graduate scholarship for hard working teachers in the district so that they could further their studies to enrich their knowledge and skills to develop the district.

Mr. Albert Sefa Boampong, District Chief Executive for the area, lauded the initiatives since that could make the people to experience urban and modern life and assured the Assembly’s commitment to support the initiatives

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

