NHIA takes MyNHIS App to Bolgatanga township 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Dec. 07, GNA – Officials of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Upper East Region have embarked on a sensitisation campaign to educate people on the use and importance of the “MyNHIS” software application.

The digital application system, which was launched in November 2022, by the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia for the Authority, could be downloaded from Apple or Play Store for use by members of the public with their Ghana cards.

The Application would eliminate long queues often seen at National Health Insurance offices across the country.

The sensitisation, which preceded a recent blood donation exercise conducted by the Authority, was part of activities to climax the NHIA’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the sensitisation exercise, Mr Shei Fuseini, the Regional Manager in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, said the App was simple to use, convenient and devoid of stress.

“With this App, you can conveniently sit in your home and access any services of the NHIA without your physical presence at our various offices,” he said.

He said new National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registrants could register onto the Scheme through the App, while members with expired NHIS cards could also renew them using the App and be able to access medications covered under the Scheme.

Mr Fuseini added that the App also displayed the list of health conditions covered by the NHIS and encouraged members of the public to take an interest and download the App to derive the desired benefits.

“The App will save cost, and prevent inconveniences and stress associated with travelling to our various offices. It is not a difficult task.

“Once you have a smartphone, you download the App and follow the prompt. The basic thing is that you must have a Ghana card, and you are good to go,” he said.

A trader, Madam Fati Awuni, in an interview with the GNA, said the introduction of the NHIS for the past years, had helped a lot of citizens, noting that the App would save them time and the stress of spending hours at offices of the NHIA to register or renew invalid cards.

She said the fear of spending days at offices of the NHIA to the neglect of their businesses, resulted in a lot of them having invalid NHIS cards.

“We market women do not have the time to move to NHIA offices for their services, if we must move, unless we get people to watch over our stores.

“And even when you get to their offices, you can spend up to three days there just to be attended to, because of the long queues. With this App, we can access their services anytime, anywhere,” she said.

Mr Timothy Solomon, also a trader, said the App was an addition to the existing services of the Authority, “With the existing short code *929#, we can renew our NHIS cards from wherever we are.

He said looking at the inclusion of the App which made it possible to access services, was a big plus and positive move to what the NHIS was doing for its clients.

GNA

