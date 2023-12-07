Funding, sports equipment major challenges hindering sports development

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), Dec. 7, GNA – Mr. Alexander Obeng, Sports Organiser for Dormaa Circuit B of the Ghana Education Service(GES) has identified funding and lack of sports equipment as major challenges confronting sports development and organisation at the local level.

He explained that although government released capitation grant to schools with 15 per cent component per child, deducted by heads of schools at the various schools, circuits and at the municipal levels for sports development, it was still inadequate.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Sports in Dormaa Ahenkro at the climax of circuit sports festival, Mr. Obeng stated that they travelled to Dormaa East District to collect stop watches for the organisation of the circuit sports competition.

“We need equipment like javelin, shot puts something which the schools in the circuits don’t have. At the municipal level where they are supposed to be found you can’t get them there,” he added.

Nine schools participated in the competition within circuit ‘B’ by under 13 and under 15 divisions for girls and boys competing in various sporting disciplines such as track and field (athletics including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1600 medley, 4×100m and 4×400m, shot put, javelin, high jump and triple jump).

The second part of the event was held at the Presbyterian school park between 21st November to 24th November which featured soccer, handball and volleyball.

He added that sports had the power to tackle unemployment as lots of talents become professionals in future with permanent employment to support family, community and nation.

