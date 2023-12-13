Enhancing ICT education: NGO retools Nkoranza and St Jerome SHSs’ computer laboratories 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Offinso Abofour (Ash), Dec. 13, GNA – Hello World, a not-for-profit organization, equipping youth with skills in coding and artificial intelligence, has donated 60 computer sets to two senior high schools to aid teaching and learning of information and communications technology.

The beneficiary schools are the Nkoranza SHS in the Bono-East Region and St Jerome SHS at Abofour, in the Offinso South District.

Each school received 30 modern computers, a printer, a scanner, a photocopier machine, and a stabilizer.

The organization has also improved internet connectivity, fixed new security doors and windows, tiled floors, and provided fans and air conditioners for the computer laboratories of the beneficiary schools.

Mr. Evans Adusei Jnr, Founder of Hello World, at two separate ceremonies to officially inaugurate the refurbished laboratories, indicated that the organization had carefully targeted to create an environment that would enable the students to use the devices to their full capacity.

“We want to foster an atmosphere of learning and innovation, ensuring that the infrastructure supports the limitless potential of each student.”

He said the organization would commit to enhancing access to cutting-edge technologies to bridge the educational gap and help young minds thrive in advancing the digital world.

Mr Adusei Jnr, said Hello World, would work to create a network of technology education hubs, each contributing to the empowerment of the youth.

Mr Collins Adu-Yeboah, Headmaster of Nkoranza SHS, said in the realm of education, the importance of technology could not be overstated with the rapid evolution of the digital age.

He was hopeful that computers would assist in empowering students with the skills necessary for success in the 21st century.

Mr Adu-Yeboah commended the organization for providing such educational resources, which had capacities to grow and pave the way for innovation and discovery.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

