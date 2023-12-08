NHIA encourages use of MyNHIS APP for healthcare delivery in Bono East 

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Techiman (BE/R) Dec. 8, GNA – the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has entreated its subscribers to constantly practise the new APP designed for easy healthcare transactions under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The App named MyNHIS is an online application to assist clients of the Insurance scheme for the renewal of health insurance cards, registrations and linking of insurance numbers to the national identity card.

Mr., Geprge Opong-Dankwah, Bono East Regional Director of the NHIA made the encouragement at a sensitization programme by workers of the scheme through the principal streets of the Bono East Regional capital, Techiman on Thursday to educate subscribers and the public on the use of the APP for easy assessment to healthcare delivery in the Region.

Mr. Opong-Dankwah explained that the reason for introducing the APP was to encourage people to enroll in the scheme without any difficulties, and again to help cut down the number of days and hours spent for just renewal and registrations.

He stressed that with the new App people with smart mobile phones could do the transactions saying the move was to compliment governments digitization drive aimed at making life easier and accessible to everyone.

Mr .Opong-Dankwah said this during a float at Techiman as part of activities to mark the scheme’s 20 year’s anniversary of holistic healthcare delivery to Ghanaian.

He announced that from next year the Authority would intensify its efforts to ensure everyone benefited from the scheme saying Bono East was so joyous over the 20 year’s success story of the scheme and would continue to work harder to extend the scheme for every Ghanaian to have access to quality healthcare.

Mr. Oppong Darkwa said even though the region had seven administrative districts and four Municipalities, the scheme operated in seven health insurance districts because some districts and Municipal offices superintended over other districts in the region.

He urged workers to work hard to sustain the scheme and advised the public to support and join the scheme for quality healthcare delivery.

