Nana Kobena Nketsiah V advises Bissue to be resilient 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Essikado (WR), Dec. 23, GNA – Nana Kobina Nketsia IV, the Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area has advised Mr Charles Bissue to remain resilient and focus on the greater vision ahead of him irrespective of any potential challenges.

He also encouraged him to choose savory against mudslinging words to win admiration and more hope and confidence from the electorate of the Constituency.

“Be ready for name-calling, insults, and wild allegations. But be humble and don’t listen to naysayers…

“A lot of people don’t know we spoke to you to resign and allow investigation into the issues surrounding activities of the inter-ministerial committee on mining.

“It’s been six years, and nothing has been found against you so far. I will be hurt and disappointed if you insult your other contenders in the race,” Nana Kobena Nketsiah V, added when Mr Charles Bissue took the opportunity to introduce himself and present to the Omanhene his nomination form to contest the Essikado-Ketan seat.

Mr Bissue faced allegations in a 2019 documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, accusing him of taking money to facilitate an unlicensed mining company’s clearance.

However, in July 2019, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service exonerated Mr Bissue, stating that the documentary did not accurately reflect the interactions between Bissue and the company involved.

