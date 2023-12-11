Nana Frimpomaa remains Chair and Leader of CPP – Concerned NEC Members

By Edward Acquah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA – Some concerned National Executive Council (NEC) members of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) say Nana Akosua Frimpomaa remains the Chair and Leader of the Party.

The Group said the formation of a purported Interim Council to oversee the affairs of the Party was “illegitimate” and a “clear breach of the CPP’s Constitution”.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, the Group said the Nana Frimpomaa has not resigned from her position like other National Executive Members of the Party and urged members of the CPP and the public to disregard her reported removal.

“I reiterate, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa remains the Chair and Leader of the CPP. Her firm stance against resigning was explicitly stated during the NEC meeting and recorded in the meeting’s minutes.

“Therefore, any claims suggesting her removal are baseless and hold no legitimacy within our Party’s framework,” Koo Mensah Frimpong, Greater Accra Regional Secretary, CPP, said.

The CPP’s General Secretary, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, and National Women’s Organiser are all reported to have resigned their positions following a NEC meeting held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on December 5, 2023.

It was initially reported that some members of the Party who participated in the meeting demanded the resignation of all the National Executive officers, accusing them of failing to “live up to expectation”.

It was subsequently announced that an “Interim Council” had been formed to replace the National Executive to steer the affairs of the Party.

Koo Frimpong told journalists on Monday that the said Interim Council was not recognised by the CPP as it breached the Party’s constitution.

“The CPP’s Constitution does not endorse or acknowledge anybody akin to ‘Interim Council’. Such creation is a direct violation of our constitution and stands as an affront to the principles upon which our Party was founded,” he said.

The Group called for disciplinary action against persons behind what they described as “blatant” disregard to the Party’s Constitution.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa told journalists in Accra last week that she would not resign from her position and indicated that she would lead the Party to organise its structures from the polling station level and prepare for the 2024 General Election.

“The polling station elections will be done. We will choose our flag bearer and with the plan that we have, we are confident we will achieve our target of 6m votes,” she said.

