Municipal Agric Director commends Canadian government for supporting Agric in the Municipality 

By Alex O Agyekum

Accra, Dec 12, GNA- Mrs. Angelina Owusu Ansah, Municipal Agriculture Director for GA West Municipal Assembly, has commended the Canadian government for supporting agriculture in the Municipality.

She said, with immense support from the Canadian government, the Municipality received funds through its Modernising Agriculture in Ghana (MAG).

Mrs Owusu Ansah made the commendation during the GA West Farmer’s Day Award Ceremony to celebrate and appreciate farmers in the Municipality.

The award was attended by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Chief and Elders within the Municipality, and farmers in the Municipality.

“The MAG-funded activities, among many others, included capacity building of staff, farmers (both crop and animal), marketers and traders, and processors.

Also, crop demonstrations on proven agricultural technologies, including field days and farm and home visits,’’ she said.

She emphasised that all these activities were backed by monitoring and supervision.

She said her department would continue to provide effective extension services to actors along the value chain, especially in the areas of production, value addition, and marketing.

She commended the various organisations that contributed to the organisation of the GA West Famers’ Day activities.

Mrs. Owusu Ansah said within the year under review, her department tackled various agricultural ventures within their mandate to help boost crop and livestock productivity.

“This was made possible because of the government’s intervention and initiatives, such as the PJF programme. Of which there have been notable successes, especially in the utilisation of fertiliser, the adoption of improved seeds, and the adoption of good agronomic practices by farmers leading to increased productivity and production,” she said.

The PFJ 2.0 Programme, she noted, was a new trajectory that replaced the input subsidy programme of PJF Phase 1 with an input credit intervention designed to accelerate the development of agriculture through a value chain approach.

Mt Steven Quam was adjudged the overall best farmer in GA West Municipality.

Mr. Nii Lamptey Wilkinson advised Ghanaians to take interest in backyard gardening to provide more food to their households.

He urged the government to address the land acquisition challenges to encourage farming in the country.

GNA

