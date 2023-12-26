MTN presents hampers to nine Xmas babies born at Sunyani Teaching Hospital  

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Dec. 26, GNA – MTN Ghana on Tuesday presented packages to babies born on Christmas and Boxing Days at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

Each of the nine babies received a hamper containing diapers, baby powder, court sheet, cream, soap and detergent and washing powder.

According to the Hospital officials, eight of the babies born on the Christmas Day comprise three boys and five girls, while only a boy was delivered on the boxing day.

Four of them, a boy and three girls were born through Caesarean Section (CS), however they and their mothers were all in good health and condition.

The company also presented quantities of airtime to the nurses on duty at the maternity ward.

Madam Rita Serwaa, the Deputy Midwife in-charge of the Maternity Unit at the Hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) two of the mothers were also in labour as at filing this report.

She thanked the MTN for the gesture, and appealed for more delivery items to support the needy mothers.

At the Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD) unit, Madam Vivian Kumah, in-charge said the unit required thermothers, at least two monitors, BP apparatus and ppxi-meters and appealed for public support.

Mr Obed Adu-Amankwaa, MTN Area Sales Manager, for Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions told the GNA the company was distributing 70 hampers at two health facilities each in the three regions.

“In fact, this is what gives us joy and we would continue to do that to put smiles on nursing mothers and their babies”, he stated.

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, the MTN’s Team Lead for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Region, said similar items would be presented to nursing mothers and their babies at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital.

