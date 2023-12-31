Missing Children Ghana, Apau Asante Outreach Savers Int’l, give yuletide gifts orphans  

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – Missing Children Ghana, a non-profit and Public Benefit Organisation, in partnership with Apau Asante Outreach Savers Int’l, has donated assorted items to 10 orphanages and institutions to climax the festive season.

The items, which include drinks, biscuits, sweets, and essential toiletries, were to bring a touch of joy and comfort to the lives of the children during the yuletide.

Led by Mrs Erica Apau Asante, the two organisations presented the items to youngsters at New Life Nungua Children’s Home, Teshie Children’s Home, Shelter for Abuse Children and Osu Children’s Home.

The rest were Power of Love Children’s Home, Royal Seed Children’s Home, Save the Street Children Campaign, Missing Children Ghana, Dzorwulu Special School, and Hopeway Children’s Home.

Mrs Erica Apau Asante said helping the vulnerable and needy had been an annual tradition, which is a continuation of her father’s legacy, a founding member of the Church of Pentecost.

She commended the teams for the two organisations for their unwavering commitment, adding that their collective efforts had undeniably made a significant difference in the lives of the recipients.

Ms Regina Asamoah, Executive Director of Missing Children Ghana, commended the display of goodwill during yuletide, adding that as the New Year approached everyone must join hands in making a positive impact in the lives of the needy.

“This collaborative initiative serves as an inspiring example of how organizations and individuals can unite to make a meaningful difference in the community,” she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

