MIDA constructs community road for Kasoa residents

Kasoa (C/R), Dec 22, GNA – Government has through the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) constructed a 554-meter community road at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly.

The road project located at a suburb called “CP” is an ancillary of the 435MVA Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Project, constructed under the Ghana Power Compact Programme.

The US$ 685,535.67 project includes road widening and asphaltic surfacing of the main carriageway and junction roads, provision of pedestrian walkways, storm water drainage systems, culverts, and an outfall channel.

With an enhanced connectivity and accessibility of the enclave to the Kasoa-Winneba Highway, the road project which commenced on March 20, 2023, and was completed on December 7, 2023, is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for residents and commuters.

It was executed by Messrs Fredmef Limited as contractors and supervised by Messrs SMEC International.

At a commissioning ceremony, Mr Martin Eson-Benjamin, the Chief Executive Officer of MIDA, said Ghana’s association with the US government’s Millennium Challenge Compacts has been rewarding.

“While Compact 1 and 2 focused on agricultural transformation and power sector reforms respectively, some road construction activities were undertaken. These include the 75km trunk road that connects Asante Akim Agogo to Dome in the Afram Plains, the 14.3km George Walker Bush Highway, a section of the N.1 lying in Accra and 358.7km of feeder roads,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to key stakeholder groups such as the Ministry of Road and Highways and its agencies such as the Department of Urban Roads and Feeder Roads and other local assemblies of beneficiary communities for the cooperation.

“We are particularly grateful to the Chief Executive of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly and her Technical Team for collaborating with MiDA and the Contractor on this Project.

“The road is ready for use, and we trust that Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly, will keep a keen eye on this road to maximize all the benefits it provides,” he said.

Mrs Anita Love Obo Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly, said the commissioning of the project was a milestone in the community’s progress and development.

“This symbolises connectivity, accessibility and the promise of a brighter future for our community. It serves a vital lifeline to connecting various neighbourhoods, enhancing transport efficiency and enhancing economic growth,” she said.

She thanked MIDA for the support and pledged to make the necessary resources available for the maintenance of the infrastructure.

GNA

