GACC, Ho LANet takes anti-corruption campaign to Basic Schools  

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Dec. 22, GNA – The Ho Local Accountability Network ( LANet) with support from the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has taken anti-corruption campaign to three Basic Schools in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

The campaign formed part of GACC’s activities to mark this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day and sought to inspire students to take up the fight against corruption.

Mr Bright Elikem Agbagba of Ho LANet told the Ghana News Agency that emphasis was on empowering students to take up the battle against corruption.

He noted that to collectively fight the problem, it was critical to keep raising awareness of the threats that corruption posed to the nation’s prosperity.

Mr Agbagba said including youth, particularly students, in the battle against corruption was essential to safeguard the nation’s future.

He exhorted the young people to support the fight against corruption, to be patriotic in all they do, and notify the appropriate authorities of any corrupt activity.

Mr Agbagba stated that corruption had permeated every aspect of life and was now endemic to the nation’s development, and warned that if no pragmatic measure was taken to stop it, the nation’s future would be in jeopardy.

He urged religious leaders and other stakeholders to take up the cause and assist in raising the next generation of leaders who would extricate themselves from corruption.

Mr George Ashilevi, another member of Ho LANet, said to protect the nation’s future, the youth needed to be made aware of the dangers of corruption.

Nene Nuer Keteku IV, the Headteacher of Ho Kpodzi E.P. Basic A and Paramount Chief of the Agotime Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to LANet for the programme.

He called for concerted measures to combat corruption due to its detrimental consequences on the nation and the people, saying that it was crucial to shape the next generation of leaders.

A total of 400 students from Ho- Kpodzi E.P Basic A and B, and Mawuli Basic School, including teachers, were sensitised on corruption and its consequences on national development.

GNA

