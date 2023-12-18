Mexico violence: Gunmen kill 12 people at Christmas celebration

Dec 18 (BBC/GNA) – Police in Mexico say 12 people were killed and another 11 injured when gunmen stormed a venue at which a group of young people had gathered for a pre-Christmas religious celebration.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday local time in Salvatierra, a town in central Guanajuato state.

The local mayor said that the victims had no links to any crime groups.

While deadly shootouts are not unusual in this region, they normally occur when rival gangs target each other.

Local media reported that a group of around 40 mainly young people had gathered on Saturday evening at a former ranch turned into a venue for hire.

They were celebrating Las Posadas (Spanish for “the inns”), a tradition celebrated between 16 and 24 December during which participants re-enact Mary and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

One of the people who attended the festivity told AFP news agency that the gunmen had opened fire indiscriminately after they were challenged by the guests.

“We realised they were not invited, and when they were asked who they were, they started shooting,” he said.

The victims of the attack have not yet been officially named, but local newspapers said members of regional Mexican music band Dinastía Cornejo were among the injured.

On its Facebook page, the band asked for people to donate blood at the local hospital. Unconfirmed reports also said that a member of the band’s support staff had died in the attack.

Among those killed were two women. Most of the victims are said to range in age between 17 and 35 years.

GNA/Credit: BBC

