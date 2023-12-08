Medeama’s qualification ambition suffers setback as they drop vital points in Kumasi

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Dec. 08, GNA – Medeama SC missed a huge opportunity to top their group in the CAF Champions League after sharing the spoils with Young Africans at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ghanaian representatives in the continent’s premier competition failed to captalise on the goalless draw in the other group match to claim the top spot as they settled for a 1:1 draw with the Tanzanian club.

It was a match Medeama needed to win to keep their qualification from the group on course, having played two home matches consecutively but they fluffed the opportunity, leaving them in the third position.

Despite starting the match with attacking intent, Medeama failed to score an early goal which could have unsettled their opponents, allowing them to warm themselves into the game after 15 minutes without conceding.

They had their breakthrough on the 24th minute when Derrick Fordjour was brought down in the box after receiving a long pass from Daniel Lomotey.

Jonathan Sowah beautifully converted the spot kick to put his side in the lead after 27 minutes.

Two minutes later, Sowah had a glorious opportunity to double Medeama’s lead but his effort from close range missed target narrowly.

The ‘Yellow and Mauves’ would pay dearly for that seven minutes later when the visitors restored parity through Peodoh Pacome Zouzoua.

The defence of Medeama were caught ball-watching as the attacker weaved his way into the box before unleashing a shot which deflected off the foot of the woodwork before entering the net.

Medeama responded to the equaliser with two attacks at the other end in quick succession, but the away team stood firm to repel the threats.

The scoreline remained unchanged as Libyan referee Mutaz Ibrahim ended the first half.

Determined to score the next goal, both teams resumed the second half with attacking mindset with Medeama slightly dominating possession.

Yanga however grew in confidence as the match progressed, hitting the back of the net on the 69th minute but referee Ibrahim ruled it offside much to the relief of the home fans.

As the match entered the last 10 minutes, Medeama stepped up their game and consistently invaded the goal area of the visitors in search of the winner.

The Tanzanians would however not be overwhelmed by the incessant attacks and resorted to hitting their hosts on counter breaks and managed to pick a vital away point with two home matches to their advantage.

GNA

