ADDRO marks 16 Days of Activism Campaign with donation to school  

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Dec 07, GNA-The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO) has donated sanitary pads, exercise books and other learning materials to the Kalpohin Anglican Primary and Junior High (JHS) Schools in Tamale.

The donation was made in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV), which is an international civil society-led campaign.

The 16 Days of Activism against SGBV, is marked from November 25 to December 10 with a series of activities to prevent violence.

This year’s commemoration is on the theme: “UNiTE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls”.

Students were educated on the various forms of SGBV, dangers and the need to avoid violence of any form.

Madam Rebecca Lariba Seidu, Gender Officer at ADDRO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the donation was a gesture in line with the campaign’s theme, emphasising that investing in children served as a medium to mitigate abuses linked to deprivation.

She said reports over time highlighted how young girls had fallen prey to sexual violence, underscoring the potential preventive impact of supplying sanitary pads to girls in school.

Mr Muntaka Tijani, Headmaster, Kalpohin Anglican JHS “B” School, thanked ADDRO for the sensitisation and donation, stating that students needed the education on SGBV given the school’s location.

He mentioned that instances of SGBV were highly witnessed in the area, where the police were called in to intervene.

GNA

