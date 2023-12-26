Masqueraders take over Tema streets on Christmas day 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Dec. 26, GNA – On Christmas Day, hundreds of masqueraders trooped the major streets of Tema, the centre of the world, to celebrate Christmas with residents.

The Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Team spotted the masqueraders dressed in fanciful uniforms according to their groups, singing, dancing, and displaying to the various songs churning out from the brass bands accompanying them.

The songs covered every genre of music, from highlife to hip-hop to raggae to amapiano, among others.

They were made up of boys, girls, women, and men of all shapes and ages, with some having colourful hair to match their apparel.

Others also wear masks depicting animals, disfigured faces, and white people.

Mr. Kobby Essien, a resident of Takoradi and a masquerader spotting a wig and disfigured mask, said he was a resident of Takoridai.

Mr. Essien told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that he often comes to Tema to join a branch of his group to display during Christmas.

According to him, all of them belong to various groups, and they were responsible for buying their costume, which ranged from GHs180 to about GHs500 depending on whether they were kids or adults.

Mr. Daniel Nii Kpakpo Adokwei, another masquerader and a resident of Spintex, told the GNA that he joined the Labour group because of his son, who is also part of it.

Mr. Adokwei indicated that his group, located in Tema Community 4, moved through the various communities to celebrate with residents.

He added that they also stop at drinking spots to enjoy themselves and make friends during the period, which often lasts for five days.

Miss Nyirah, a teenager and masquerader, said it was fun to join the group as it comes with many benefits and therefore encouraged others to join.

The streets of Community Eight Market were blocked with different inscriptions on the roads as the masquerade festival took place.

