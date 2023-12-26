Afua Asantewaa halfway to becoming GWR singathon record holder 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA – Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist Afua Asantewaa has surpassed the halfway mark of her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Asantewaa entered into the third day of singing on Tuesday and has so far done over 55 hours of singing, which is half short of Sunil Waghmar’s 105-hour record.

Ghanaians have thronged to the Akwaaba Village in Accra to show their massive support for Afua Asantewaa’s bid to break and set a new singathon record.

On Monday, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stormed the Akwaaba Village to offer words of encouragement to Afua Asantewaa, urging her to make history for Ghana.

Award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste Shatta Wale received a rousing welcome at Akwaaba Village as he showed up to support Afua Asantewaa.

The likes of Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia, Mr Drew, Nana Ama McBrown, Cina Soul, and a host of other celebrities have all shown their support for the young star.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Afua Asantewaa is expected to surpass the 105-hour mark in the early hours of Thursday, December 28, 2023.

GNA

