The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launches Light the World 2023 campaign

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Tamale, Dec. 05, GNA- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has launched the Light the World 2023 campaign in Tamale on the theme: “Let Your Light Shine,” to promote Christian duties.

Elder Alfred Kyungu, the Second Counsellor, Africa West Area Presidency of the Church, said the Campaign, was an annual initiative by the Church that sought to invite members of the public to experience and share the joy of Christ’s light for the Christmas.

He said it was also to offer an opportunity to increase positive awareness of the Church, nurture relationships with friends and give members ways to share the gospel.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, the Africa West Area President of the Church, emphasised that Christians should love, and share what they had with the poor and the needy in society as part of their duties to enlighten the world.

He said it was the duty of Christians to inspire and help unbelievers to know how to let their light shine, by following Christ’s teachings as well as enhance healing, hope, and true joy in their lives.

As part of the event, the Church provided food kits to 800 needy households in the Tamale Metropolis, to put smiles on their faces during this Christmas season.

Mr Sule Salifu, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, urged the Church to support the government’s development initiatives.

He expressed gratitude to the Church for their commitment to build a new dormitory and new kitchen for the Tamale Children’s Home and appealed for its adoption as well.

Meanwhile, the Leadership of the Church had paid courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari (II), Overlord of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi, to brief him on their activities in the region.

Ya-Na Abukari (II) pledged his support for the Church’s activities in the region and urged them to continue to support the poor and needy in society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

