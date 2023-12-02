Kweku Flick dazzles on Afro-Reggae song featuring Grammy-nominated Rocky Dawuni

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 2, GNA – Giving thanks and praises to the Almighty Jah through reggae music has been demonstrated by numerous artistes from all over the world, and Ghana’s music gem, Kweku Flick, has added his voice to praising Jah Almighty with an explosive Afro-reggae single.

From Jamaica, the home of reggae icon Bob Marley and former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie, Kweku Flick’s “Praise,” featuring Grammy-nominated Rocky Dawuni, sets a spiritual encounter for reggae music lovers and the most-high Jah Rastafari.

Kweku Flick, who is often regarded as Ghana’s King of Melodies, has dazzled music lovers in various genres, which include the groundbreaking single “Money” and the recent “High” single, which took over social media.

Well, it seems the vocal sensation has a lot to offer Ghanaians in reggae music, and “Praise” is a testament to Kweku Flick’s versatility.

The “Praise” song traverses lyrically with a soothing hook and puts listeners in a spiritual mood, reminiscing about the supremacy of the Almighty Jah.

Kweku Flick together, Grammy-nominated artiste Rocky Dawuni delivers a remarkable duet, with both artistes showcasing the vocal dexterity coupled with its refreshing sounds incorporated with guitars, drums, and electronic keyboards.

The chemistry between these two acts was mesmerizing, and ‘Praise’ is arguably one of the best reggae songs released this year.

Kweku Flick said in an interview, “Reggae music has always been a part of my life. As a kid, I listened to my father play reggae most of the time, and I fell in love with it.

“Since I started my musical journey, I aimed at exploring the reggae tune, and I am really excited to receive guidance from one of Ghana’s biggest reggae exports, Rocky Dawuni.”

The song, produced by Ghanaian Stallion and mastered by Apya, is now available across various streaming platforms as Kweku Flick walks music lovers through a spiritual musical journey. Stream Here: https://onerpm.link/Praise

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

