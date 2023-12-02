Kanjal Tibithe adjudged 2023 Northern Regional Best Farmer

By Albert Futukpor

Kulnyevila (N/R), Dec 02, GNA – Mr Kanjal Tibithe, a 60-year-old crops and livestock farmer from the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, has been adjudged Regional Best Farmer at this year’s regional celebration of the National Farmers’ Day.

For his prize, Mr Tibithe took home a tricycle, a mist blower, two cutlasses, 4.5 litres of OFA liquid fertilizer, and a certificate.

Alhaji Abass Ziblim, a farmer from the Zabzugu District, was adjudged Regional Best Livestock Farmer whilst Madam Rosemond Ali, a farmer from the Nanumba North Municipality, was adjudged Regional Best Female Farmer, and they each took home a tricycle, a knapsack sprayer, two cutlasses, a litre of OFA liquid fertilizer and a certificate each.

Five other farmers, who were adjudged Regional Best Physically Challenged Farmer, Regional Best Youth Farmer, Regional Best Male Agricultural Extension Agent (AEA), Regional Best Female AEA, and Regional Best Innovative Farmer, were also given various prizes.

Mr Tibithe, in a brief remark at the ceremony at Kulnyevilla in the Sagnarigu Municipality on Friday, attributed his feat to hard work and urged all to embrace agriculture for improved livelihoods.

This year’s Farmers’ Day celebration was on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister congratulated the winners and all farmers in the region, saying through their dedication, in the face of adversities, agriculture had remained the backbone and driving force behind the country’s food security, industrialisation process, job creation, economic growth, and foreign exchange earnings from diverse sources.

Alhaji Saibu said the government was fulfilling its obligation of creating the necessary environment through policy interventions and other incentives to motivate farmers to play their role more effectively.

He added that the government was demonstrating more sensitivity to the needs of farmers to enable them optimise productivity, build resilience, and attain a level of competitiveness derived from the efficient use of resources and technology.

He said “With the commitment and support from all relevant stakeholders in agricultural development, certainly Ghana’s agriculture will thrive in the next five years. With the introduction of an enduring system through Planting for Food and Jobs phase two, agriculture will be a very attractive enterprise.”

Alhaji Saibu entreated all to endeavour to reach the ultimate height to contribute to the food security of the region and the nation at large, saying “I want to urge all and sundry to get involved in agriculture and see farming as a business, because the President of the Republic is providing the enabling environment for all gender, especially the youth, women and people living with disabilities to fully embrace agriculture as a reliable source of income.”

