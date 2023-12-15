Introduce volunteerism and attitude trainings in the tertiary institution curriculum

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, Dec. 15, GNA – Nana Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mikaddo Holdings Limited, has called on tertiary institutions and universities to introduce volunteerism and attitude training into their study curricula.

Dr Addo made the call at the 14th Congregation Graduation Ceremony for the Data Link Institute of Business and Technology (DLIBT) on the theme, “Positioning Tertiary Institutions in Emerging Economies for Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation.”

A total of 265 students graduated for the 2022–2023 academic year from the various programmes offered at the university.

A total of 49 students graduated with a Masters degree, with 15 graduating with a Master of Science (MSc) in Accounting and Finance, 32 with a Master of Science in Strategic Management, and 2 with a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Strategic Management.

A total of 191 students graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and information systems as well as business administration, and a total of 23 students graduated with an Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport (ADILT).

Dr Addo who was the special guest said issues such as sanitation in communities would need volunteerism and a change of attitude to fix them.

He again added that it was necessary for tertiary institutions to teach and encourage students to do engage in volunteerism, disclosing that research had shown that “it takes 15 percent knowledge, 25 percent skills, and 60 percent attitude for a person to be successful.”

He said that attitude was not only about their expression but also the way people behaved and run their lives against one another, whilst homicide, jealousy, and enviousness constituted our attitudes and mindset.

He noted again that it was time Ghanaians valued our culture and embraced it by loving one another, our work, and all that surrounds us in our societies.

He said it was important to market the Ghanaian culture and advised students to see opportunities in some of our traditional products, create businesses out of the products, and market them for the whole world to see.

