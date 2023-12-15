District League Table: Korle Klottey tops all

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Dec.15 GNA – The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra region has been ranked the best performing District with a score of 85.82 points in the 2022 District League Table (DLT).

The Assembly rose from the sixth position in 2021 to top the table this year.

It is followed by Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, with a score of 79.71 points, the same position it had in the 2021 report.

Tema Metropolis, which ranked first in the 2021 DLT, dropped to third position in the 2022 DLT with a score of 78.59.

The top are New Juaben South, Obuasi, Secondi-Takoradi, Asutifi North, Cape Coast Metropolis, Dormaa Central, Nandom, and Kwadaso.

The ten least performing are Akatsi South, NorthEast Gonja, Sawla-Tuna-Kabla, Sagnarigu, Nanumba South, Binduri, Kwahu Afram Plains North, North Tongu, Fanteakwa South, and Central Gonja.

Eighteen indicators were used to assess the MMDAs in eight sectors – education, health, nutrition, water, sanitation, energy, governance and child protection.

Some of the key indicators are net enrollment rates at KG for boys and girls, net enrollment rates at primary for boys and girls, net enrollment rates at JHS for boys and girls, proportion of population with access to basic drinking water, and percentage of communities covered by electricity, among others.

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) in collaboration with the United Nations Childrens Education Fund (UNICEF) supervised the findings that were disclosed at the launched of the 2022 DLT report in Accra.

Mr David Quaye Annang, Vice Chair, National Development Planning Commission, speaking at the launch, explained that the DLT was a simple ranking tool for assessing various development in the MMDAs based on some indicators.

The DLT is to strengthen the national monitoring and evaluation system.

It is to be used to inform priorities and programmes.

Mr Annang said the DLT told the story of challenges facing the Assemblies and how they were tackling them.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, said the DLT should be used as a guide to provide evidence and basis for more equitable resource allocation and social investment to reduce disparities among MMDAs.

He emphasised the need for reliable data in the compilation of the DLT to reflect the true issues at the local level.

Mr Osama Makkawi Khogali, UNICEF Country Representative said the DLT was not only an important accountability tool but an effective instrument for monitoring and evaluating progress of Ghana’s development being spread equitably across the nation.

He said UNICEF’s interest in the DLT report was in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the areas of child protection, innovation, health, nutrition, water and sanitation.

“This is the only way that Ghana can strategically make progress at financing the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

