Icelandic eruption spreads, carves fiery fissure 4 kilometres long

Reykjavík, Dec. 19, (dpa/GNA) – A volcanic eruption on Iceland’s south-western Reykjanes Peninsula continued to spread on Tuesday morning.

The long-expected eruption had begun on Monday evening north of the fishing town of Grindavík. The 4,000 residents, which has been rocked by dozens of earthquakes in recent weeks, was evacuated in November.

Police said all roads to Grindavík were closed and they called on people to stay away from the area, warning the gases emitted there could be toxic. Air traffic to and from Iceland was not affected.

Videos and photos on social media showed orange-red glowing lava fountains shooting into the dark night sky.

The fissure widened over the course of the night and grew to around 4 kilometres long by early morning, according to volcanologist Ármann Höskuldsson. The fissure is many times longer than during the eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula in recent years.

The lava flow is also much larger, with around 100 to 200 cubic metres of lava flowing out of the fissure every second.

Höskuldsson told the Icelandic radio station RÚV that he estimated the eruption could last between a week and 10 days.

The eruption has also led to the temporary closure of the nearby Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland’s most famous tourist attractions, which had just reopened at the weekend.

GNA

