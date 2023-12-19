DLE: Voting progresses steadily in Baatsona Electoral Area

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – Voting is progressing steadily in the Baatsona Electoral Area in Krowor Constituency in the ongoing District Level Elections nationwide.

A total of 112 electorate of out 2,134 expected at five different polling stations at the St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church had cast their ballots as at 10 am on Tuesday.

Mr Oyagbenro Anthony Kwame, a Presiding Officer, at the St Ignatius 4B Polling Station, told GNA the processes started at exactly 7am and was running smoothly.

Some 26 out of 462 persons expected at his centre had voted at the time of the interview.

He said all logistics were in place with polling agents of the respective candidates monitoring the processes closely.

Contestants for Assembly member position are Mr Jerimiah Borketey Bortey, Mr Sam Alfred Aduoku and Mr Emmanuel Yaw Affum.

Three females are among the 13 candidates standing as Unit Committee Members in the area.

There are about 18 polling stations in the Baatsona Electoral Area.

President Officers said voters who came to the centre without their IDs were permitted to cast their ballots once their names could be verified on the register.

Mr Bright Obiarabewu, Presiding Officer at one of the centre, said 12 out 251 persons had voted around 10:15 am.

Ms Florece Bayor, another Presiding Officer, said though turn out was not “encouraging” at her centre, she believed the numbers may improve by close of polls.

Some 33 out 592 persons had voted at her polling station at the time of the interview.

GNA

