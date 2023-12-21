Gunman at Prague university who killed 15 was student – police

Dec 21 (BBC/GNA) – More than 15 people were killed and 24 injured in the shooting at Charles University in central Prague, police say.

The gunman was a student at the university’s faculty of arts. He began shooting on the fourth floor and his body was later found by police.

Up to 200 students were moved to safety across the road from the faculty, and footage gathered by a passer-by showed a crowd fleeing through the streets of central Prague.

Police said the gunman was a 24-year-old from a village 21km (13m) outside Prague, and the suspect’s father was found dead earlier today.

Police say it’s thought the shooter was inspired by similar massacres that have taken place abroad.

It’s the worst fatal shooting since Czech independence 30 years ago.

Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked by the events” and expressed his “sincere condolences.”

GNA/Credit: BBC

