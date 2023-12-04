GLOWA sensitizes adolescents to speak out against gender-based violence

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Tema, Dec. 4, GNA – The Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), a non-governmental organisation, has sensitised adolescents in Katamansu in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality to speak out against violence perpetrated against them.

Speaking as a special guest of honour, superintendent of police Edna Akortsu, coordinator of the Domestic Violent and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Adenta, stated that it was time adolescents, especially girls, spoke out against violence perpetrated on them.

Supt. Akorstu said there were abuses many adolescents went through in their various homes, schools, and even at places of worship but went unnoticed due to fear of victimisation.

She said all the adolescents needed was the courage to speak out or report such incidents to people they trusted, who would help deal with such injustice against them.

According to Supt. Akortsu, adolescents must refrain from socially unacceptable activities so as not to fall victim to the laws saying that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) could be tackled when such incidents were reported to the appropriate bodies for the needed actions to be taken.

Mrs. Deborah Konney, Kpone-Katamanso, School Health Education Programme coordinator (Shep), stated that every child must be respected and held in high esteem.

Mrs. Konney noted that every child had the potential to be a responsible adult in the future and that their rights must be protected at all times by the various stakeholders in child development.

According to the Kpone-Katamanso SHEP coordinator, promoting positive masculinity, including ‘he4she’ behavioural advocacy amongst adolescents, must be embraced by all and sundry to protect the dignity of the children.

Mr. Oscar Aklika, GLOWA Enough Project Lead, shared insights into the three-year programme aimed at empowering women, girls, boys, and men to combat sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Ghana.

He said the initiative coincided with the 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Girls, focusing on enhancing adolescents’ awareness of their sexual and reproductive health rights.

Mr. Aklika also expressed a firm stance against crimes targeting children and women, as the country needed a response against perpetrators of such acts.

GLOWA took a significant step by handing over the Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) clubs established as part of the programme to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development (DSWCD) in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality.

This will ensure continuous supervision and technical support for the clubs, reinforcing GLOWA’s commitment to the long-term success of the initiative.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the Municipal Assembly, GES, Ghana Health Service (GHS), and DOVVSU, fostering collaboration in the collective effort to end SGBV.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

