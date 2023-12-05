GIPC to celebrate top Ghanaian businesses at 20th Club100 awards

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Dec 05, GNA – The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will on December 8, honour some 100 businesses as the Centre hosts the 20th edition of its esteemed Ghana Club 100 awards.

The event, to be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, will celebrate businesses for their outstanding performances in multiple sectors, and contributions to the country’s economy.

It will be on the theme: “Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, a media partner of the awards, the Centre explained that the GC100 awards served as an effective mechanism to assess Ghanaian companies.

It said it was to instil the character and confidence needed by the businesses to compete in the global marketplace.

Mr. Yofi Grant, the Centre’s CEO at the event’s launch earlier this year, noted that organising GC100 for 20 years was a clear testament to GIPC’s commitment to celebrating corporate Ghana

The Centre do so by showcasing the achievements of the business, and incentivise them to do more, while motivating others to work harder to get into the list.

He assured that the event would continually help in promoting Ghana’s corporate capacity through creative media vehicles and activities.

Like previous years, the 20th edition of the GC100 would feature executive networking sessions before the main awards ceremony, and an exciting post-awards event.

