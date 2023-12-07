Ghana Red Cross Society trains journalists in the Eastern Region

By Prince Agyapong

Koforidua (E/R), Dec. 7, GNA – The Ghana Red Cross Society has trained journalists in the Eastern Region on effective reporting on operations of the Red Cross society.

Journalists and other media practitioners at the training were taken through disaster and health communication, and youth empowerment programmes of the Ghana Red Cross Society.

Mr. Solomon Gbolo Ganoyi, Secretary General of Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), emphasized importance of the media as a channel for information transmission, which underlined the need for the training programme to keep them abreast with the society’s operations.

He mentioned that the GRCS area of focus for disaster management was to offer Disaster Risk Reduction or Climate Change Adaptability (DRR/CCA), shelter and improved livelihoods as well as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions.

According to Mr Ganoyi, over the years the GRCS, have provided merchandise boreholes and latrine facilities in communities, where there were inadequate safe water and poor latrine facilities

He disclosed that reviewing of the Ghana Red Cross Society Act 1958 was in the offing to reflect present situation.

Mr Louis Okyere, Communications Manager, GRCS, said use of the Society’s emblems and symbols privately was an offence and cautioned the public against it.

Mr Ernest P. Nyame-Annan, Primary Health Care and First Aid Coordinator of GRCS, indicated that the Red Cross society did not only operate during emergencies.

He said part of the society’s key activities includes One Health (Human, Animals and Environment), maternal, neonatal and child health and epidemic response.

He commended the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), Swiss Red Cross, Nestle, UN Agencies, Coca Cola, and Ghana Health Service for their support.

GNA

