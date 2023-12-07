Koantwi Mining Company reshapes Merewa-Nkronua road

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Merewa (WN/R), Dec. 7, GNA – The Koantwi Mining Company Limited has begun a temporal reshaping of the Merewa to Nkronua road within the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The stretch, which connects communities like Aboabo, Manse and Addaikrom and links Asawinso A on the main Bekwai to Bibiani main road, has been in a deplorable state for some time now.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview, Dakyehene Nana Yaw Asante, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Company, said his outfit had identified many challenges in the communities, including the road, hence, their decision to reshape it to help ease the stress the people went through when plying that stretch.

He gave the assurance that the company would continue to take steps to reshape other deplorable roads within their catchment area.

On some of the interventions they had implemented as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Dakyehene Asante said the company had constructed mechanized boreholes at Nkronua, Manse, Asawinso “A” and Aboabo, an ongoing construction of a community centre for the people of Merewa which was about 80 per cent complete.

He said they had also donated over 500 pieces of mathematical sets to some basic schools in their operational communities and donated a motor tricycle to the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly during the 39th farmers day celebration.

He pledged the company’s commitment to continue to implement more interventions to help benefit the people.

The PRO said: “We can assure that we will do everything possible to improve upon the socio-economic wellbeing of the people. We intend to renovate the only CHIP compound at Merewa to help improve health care delivery in the area”.

Mr Eric Arthur Ebu, Assembly Member for Nkronua-Merewa Electoral Area, on his part commended the company for giving the road a facelift and making it motorable.

He, however, appealed to the company to continue supporting more communities to bring relief to the people.

GNA

