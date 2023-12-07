GIFEC climaxes maiden Artisanal Training Programme

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Nkawkaw (E/R), Dec 7, GNA – The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has climaxed the maiden Artisanal Training Programme for artisans in 43 centres across eight regions in Ghana.

The eight regions where the training took place are northern, North East, Upper West, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

The Artisanal Training is an initiative designed to provide practical and hands-on digital entrepreneurship training to a diverse group of artisans such as dressmakers, coconut sellers, and hairdressers.

Mrs. Eva Andoh-Poku, Deputy Administrator of GIFEC, said GIFEC was an agency of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, with the core mandate to bridge the existing digital divide in the country and inclusive meaningful access.

She said the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills training was for the unserved and underserved communities through initiatives such as the Girls in ICT Project and the Artisanal Training Programme.

She said GIFEC had trained 11,000 girls in basic ICT and coding while 1,720 artisans acquired skills in the fundamentals of digital entrepreneurship and the basics of online platforms in navigating essential digital tools and applications.

Mrs. Andoh-Poku said the artisanal training had come to stay and GIFEC was set to replicate the same in the remaining eight regions.

Mr. George Yankyera, Kwahu West Municipal Director of Education, thanked GIFEC for equipping students with basic ICT skills and providing communities with ICT laboratories where students could visit after school to acquaint themselves with computers.

Madam Esther Kissiwaa, trader at Nkawkaw and beneficiary of the Training, said the skills acquired would enable them (the beneficiaries) to reach a wide range of consumers through online platforms to expand their businesses.

