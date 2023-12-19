Ghana Athletics sets target to win Olympic medals by 2027

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.19, GNA – Mr. Bawah Fuseini, President of the Ghana Athletics (GA) says the target of the association is to win medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships in the next four years.

Ghana, having participated in 15 editions of the Olympic Games was yet to win any medal in athletics after sweeping five medals in boxing and football.

The President speaking during a press conference said, “Our intention and vision as an Association is to win a global medal either at the Olympics or world championships within the next four years.”

He noted that athletics has gained its feet in the country following the performance of athletes both at home and abroad which had resulted in setting new national records.

Mr. Bawah said for the first time in the history of Ghana Athletics, the likes of James Dadzie, Benjamin Azamati and Deborah Acquah have all made some great impacts at the world stage, gaining recognition among top athletes globally.

“The resounding performance by Ghanaian athletes in recent times is not only in

the sprints or among foreign-based athletes. The field events too have seen a dramatic improvement in terms of performance, high jump, and long jump are the main two events worth mentioning,” he said.

He said Ghana was gradually rising to the level of the United States and Jamaica, who were big names in athletics.

According to him, efforts were also in place to get local-based athletes into the national team which would harness the local talents into international superstars.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Vice President of GA also urged Corporate Ghana to invest in the sport which has the potential of winning medals for Ghana at the 13th Africa Games and other competitions.

“We want to create a strategic partnership with the media to promote our sports so that we attract more sponsors and meet our goals at the 2023 Africa Games and 2024 Olympic Games” he added.

The Ghana Athletics is of high hopes of winning top medals at the 13th Africa Games as they were yet to begin preparations in the coming weeks.

