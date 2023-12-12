Geminid meteor shower to peak in coming days

Groß-Zimmern, Dec. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Shooting-star hunters and onlookers can once again expect a spectacle in the evening sky in the coming days, as the Geminid meteor shower peaks.

The peak of the meteor shower is expected in the evening sky at around 8 pm (1900 GMT) on December 14.

“With theoretically up to 150 meteors per hour, the Geminids are considered the richest shower of the year,” Germany’s Association of Stargazers (VdS) amateur astronomy organization told dpa.

“In practice, depending on the brightness of the night sky, you will see 30 to 60 meteors, meaning a shooting star every one to two minutes.”

The Ursids meteor shower is due to arrive shortly before Christmas. Their greatest activity occurs in the night from December 22 to 23 around midnight.

To best spot the Geminids meteors, stargazers should look to the east in the evening. According to astronomy group, very bright objects will also be visible, weather permitting.

The meteors appear to originate from the constellation of Gemini. The constellation is in the south during the night and in the north-west in the morning.

“As soon as it gets dark, you can keep an eye out for them,” said the stargazing group.

Viewing should be particularly good thanks to a new moon only the day before, which means minimal light from the moon to disturb the view.

Weather in Germany might not be as favourable for stargazing, however. A meteorologist with the German Weather Service (DWD) said a thick blanket of clouds will likely cover the sky for much of the time.

